September 4, 2026: Cookout Food Safety

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Let’s practice safe food handling this Labor Day weekend as we celebrate the last cookouts of the summer.

Refrigerate perishable foods within two hours of setting it out. If the outside temperature is above 90°F, the time reduces to one hour.

Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of meat, as it is the only way to know if it is fully cooked. Cook chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F, ground meats to 160°F, and pork chops to 145°F.

Remember to wash your hands and food preparation surfaces often.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy

Bites.