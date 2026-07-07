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WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

The Critics Might Be Missing the Point About Supergirl

Published July 7, 2026 at 10:01 AM EDT
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In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton discuss James Gunn's latest DC Universe film, Supergirl. After unpacking the movie's mixed reviews, they explore its influences—from Guardians of the Galaxy and True Grit to Mad Max—before diving into the bigger questions at the heart of the story.

The conversation examines morality, revenge versus justice, superhero ethics, and whether Supergirl succeeds as the next chapter in DC's rebooted cinematic universe.

⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins in the second half of the episode.

WVIA Pop Shop