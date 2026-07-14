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WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

X-Men '97 Is About More Than Mutants

Published July 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton review Season 2 of Marvel's acclaimed animated revival. Beyond the action and time travel, they explore why the X-Men have long served as metaphors for prejudice, power, justice, and social change—and whether those ideas remain as relevant today as ever. The conversation covers the show's animation, storytelling, comic book inspirations, and its larger questions about history, authority, and the role of heroes in society.

WVIA Pop Shop