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WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

The Odyssey Is Really About the Collapse of Civilization

Published July 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton discuss Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. But beyond its breathtaking visuals and epic performances, the conversation turns to a much bigger question: how do civilizations decline, and what role do our heroes play in that story?

The hosts explore Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic, the myth of Odysseus, the cost of war, historical memory, and why ancient stories continue to shape how we think about leadership, power, and society.

⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins midway through the episode.

WVIA Pop Shop