The Biggest Movie Trailers We Can't Stop Thinking About
In this special edition of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton take a break from reviewing finished films to discuss three of the most intriguing new movie trailers. From dystopian romantic comedies and dinosaur thrillers to DC's Lanterns, they debate which upcoming projects have the most potential—and which still have something to prove.
The episode also features viewer comments from recent episodes and an announcement about a new release schedule for Pop Shop.