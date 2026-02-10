WVIA Honored with Five Prestigious Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) Awards

Pittston, PA - WVIA has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) with five Excellence in Broadcasting Awards. The honors underscore WVIA’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality local programming that informs, educates, and reflects the communities it serves.

WVIA received awards spanning documentary, public affairs, feature storytelling, marketing, and public service campaigns, highlighting the breadth of the station’s work and its investment in meaningful local content.

2026 PAB Award Wins

Outstanding Documentary Program

Making NEPA Home

Contributors: Kara Washington, Al Monelli, Ron Andruscavage, Ben Payavis

Outstanding Television Station Marketing & Promos

Making NEPA Home — Official Trailer

Contributors: Kara Washington, Holly Biondo, Chris Zellers, Caitlin Mackiewicz, Jim Jennings, Ben Payavis II, Carla McCabe

Outstanding Television Public Service Announcement/Campaign

Aging Together in PA

Contributors: Kara Washington, Holly Biondo, Chris Zellers, Caitlin Mackiewicz, Jim Jennings, Ben Payavis II, Carla McCabe

Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series

Wings of the Past: Discovering the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum

Contributors: John Alaimo, Kris Hendrickson

Outstanding Television Public Affairs Program/Program Series

WVIA Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence

Contributors: Tracy Matisak, Ben Payavis II



“These awards reflect the care our team puts into telling stories that matter locally,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer at WVIA. “From in-depth documentaries to public affairs discussions and community-centered campaigns, our focus is always on creating content that informs and connects people across our region.”

“Each of these projects highlights real issues, real people, and real experiences in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “We’re honored that the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters recognizes the value of this work. These awards belong to our viewers, listeners, members, and community partners who make this storytelling possible.”

The winning programs explored themes ranging from refugee and immigrant experiences and belonging, to access to resources for older adults and aging in place, aviation history, and the importance of judicial independence — all topics with deep relevance to local audiences.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters for recognizing Making NEPA Home,” said Kara Washington, producer, director and editor of Making NEPA Home. “This acknowledgment means so much to our team and affirms the power of telling meaningful, local stories.” The powerful 60-minute film won “Outstanding Documentary Program” and follows four refugees and immigrants from diverse cultural backgrounds who were forced to flee their homelands and have since built new lives in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Winners will be recognized at the 2026 PAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Luncheon at the Sheraton Harrisburg/Hershey Hotel in Harrisburg on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 11:30 AM. A full list of winners will be available on the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters website .

About the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters endeavors to promote collaboration between radio and television broadcast station owners, managers, and staff across the Commonwealth. We assist our member stations in serving their communities, audiences and advertisers through FCC licensed free, over-the-air broadcast program operations.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.