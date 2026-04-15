Community Foundation Grant Helps WVIA Sustain Critical Local Arts Programs

Pittston, PA - WVIA has been awarded a $19,664 Critical Needs Grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation to support two of the organization’s long-standing arts initiatives: Artist of the Week and ArtScene.

The funding will help WVIA continue these programs at a time when public media stations nationwide are facing significant financial challenges following the recent rescission of federal public media funding. The grant will support three months of production for ArtScene and allow WVIA to complete this year’s Artist of the Week series, which highlights the creative talents of high school students across the region.

“Arts and culture are essential to the vibrancy of our communities,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “We are grateful to the Scranton Area Community Foundation for recognizing the importance of these programs and helping ensure they continue to celebrate the creativity and artistic voices that make Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania so unique.”

Artist of the Week provides high school students from WVIA’s partner schools the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents. Students visit WVIA’s studios to record performances or present creative works, giving them a platform to share their art with the broader community. The segments are featured on wvia.org and shared across WVIA’s digital and social media platforms. In addition to highlighting student talent, the program also introduces students to the craft of media production.

ArtScene, hosted and produced by Erika Funke, is a daily radio feature airing Monday through Friday that highlights the region’s vibrant arts and cultural community. The program includes interviews, reviews, and commentary covering local theater, music, literature, film, and cultural events, while also exploring the rich artistic history of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Together, these programs help connect audiences with the artists, performers, and cultural organizations that contribute to the region’s creative identity.

WVIA reaches more than one million households across a 22-county region, providing PBS and NPR programming along with locally produced news, educational content, and community-focused programming. Through initiatives like Artist of the Week and ArtScene, WVIA continues its mission to inform, educate, and inspire audiences while supporting the cultural life of the communities it serves.

For more information about ArtScene and Artist of the Week visit www.wvia.org .

About Scranton Area Community Foundation

The Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in Northeastern Pennsylvania through the development of organized philanthropy. With over $90 million in assets under management and more than 315 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation has served as a steward, grant maker, charitable resource, and catalyst for change since 1954. The Foundation leads various initiatives including Women in Philanthropy, the Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, NEPA Moves, NEPA Thrives, and the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. Additionally, the Foundation hosts and facilitates NEPA Gives and the NEPA Learning Conference. The Scranton Area Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt organization confirmed in compliance with National Standards of U.S. Community Foundations. More information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.