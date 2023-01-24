100 WVIA Way
Acquitted

Fight

Season 1 Episode 2 | 45m 21s

Eva is doing her best to keep PWG away from Solar Tech, but people in the small town are starting to see the value of keeping the cornerstone company alive. The Hansteen family is split: keep the family company or sell to the enemy.

Aired: 02/16/23
Extras
Watch 45:14
Acquitted
The Accusation
The court case is about to begin and opens up old wounds for everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:14
Watch 45:04
Acquitted
The Betrayal
Aksel turns directly to Eva with his suspicions of incest, but she denies everything.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:04
Watch 45:12
Acquitted
The Paternity
Shock and disbelief overwhelm Lifjord after William's revelation.
Episode: S2 E5 | 45:12
Watch 44:25
Acquitted
The Disappearance
A crushed Erik returns after searching for Helene who has disappeared without a trace.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:25
Watch 45:06
Acquitted
The Darkness
Aksel is furious after the trial’s outcome, and insists on fighting for the truth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:06
Watch 48:17
Acquitted
The Fate
Lifjord is shaken by another tragedy, and Aksel demands his brother's release
Episode: S2 E8 | 48:17
Watch 45:18
Acquitted
The Confession
William's suicide attempt shakes Lifjord. Aksel is impatient for the truth to come out.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:18
Watch 45:17
Acquitted
The Enigma
It's Aksel's word against Eva and William's; there’s little doubt who will be believed
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:17
Watch 45:21
Acquitted
Homecoming
When Aksel was a teenager, he was acquitted of the murder of his high school sweetheart.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:21
Watch 45:03
Acquitted
Reconstruction
Angeline wants to leave, but after receiving photos of Karine, Aksel feels he must stay.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Acquitted Season 2
  • Acquitted Season 1
