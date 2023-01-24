100 WVIA Way
Acquitted

Showdown

Season 1 Episode 7 | 45m 05s

Aksel is hunting the person who took the nude photos of Karine. He has a suspect and may have a plan to get someone to testify on his behalf. Meanwhile, William and Inger’s plans to expand the hotel are in motion with Eva on board.

Aired: 02/16/23
Watch 45:12
Acquitted
The Paternity
Shock and disbelief overwhelm Lifjord after William's revelation.
Episode: S2 E5 | 45:12
Watch 44:25
Acquitted
The Disappearance
A crushed Erik returns after searching for Helene who has disappeared without a trace.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:25
Watch 45:06
Acquitted
The Darkness
Aksel is furious after the trial’s outcome, and insists on fighting for the truth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:06
Watch 45:14
Acquitted
The Accusation
The court case is about to begin and opens up old wounds for everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:14
Watch 45:18
Acquitted
The Confession
William's suicide attempt shakes Lifjord. Aksel is impatient for the truth to come out.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:18
Watch 45:04
Acquitted
The Betrayal
Aksel turns directly to Eva with his suspicions of incest, but she denies everything.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:04
Watch 45:17
Acquitted
The Enigma
It's Aksel's word against Eva and William's; there’s little doubt who will be believed
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:17
Watch 48:17
Acquitted
The Fate
Lifjord is shaken by another tragedy, and Aksel demands his brother's release
Episode: S2 E8 | 48:17
Watch 45:21
Acquitted
Homecoming
When Aksel was a teenager, he was acquitted of the murder of his high school sweetheart.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:21
Watch 43:49
Acquitted
Truth
Aksel reconciles with his past. The police believe they’ve solved Karine’s murder.
Episode: S1 E10 | 43:49
Watch 45:21
Acquitted
Homecoming
When Aksel was a teenager, he was acquitted of the murder of his high school sweetheart.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:21
Watch 45:03
Acquitted
Reconstruction
Angeline wants to leave, but after receiving photos of Karine, Aksel feels he must stay.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:03