Acquitted

Truth

Season 1 Episode 10 | 43m 49s

Aksel reconciles with his past. Angeline returns to Lifjord, though Tonje and Aksel continue their affair. Aksel must choose between two lives. Meanwhile, the police believe they’ve solved Karine’s murder. Eva suspects otherwise.

Aired: 02/16/23
Extras
Watch 45:12
Acquitted
The Paternity
Shock and disbelief overwhelm Lifjord after William's revelation.
Episode: S2 E5 | 45:12
Watch 45:17
Acquitted
The Enigma
It's Aksel's word against Eva and William's; there’s little doubt who will be believed
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:17
Watch 44:25
Acquitted
The Disappearance
A crushed Erik returns after searching for Helene who has disappeared without a trace.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:25
Watch 45:04
Acquitted
The Betrayal
Aksel turns directly to Eva with his suspicions of incest, but she denies everything.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:04
Watch 45:06
Acquitted
The Darkness
Aksel is furious after the trial’s outcome, and insists on fighting for the truth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:06
Watch 48:17
Acquitted
The Fate
Lifjord is shaken by another tragedy, and Aksel demands his brother's release
Episode: S2 E8 | 48:17
Watch 45:14
Acquitted
The Accusation
The court case is about to begin and opens up old wounds for everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:14
Watch 45:18
Acquitted
The Confession
William's suicide attempt shakes Lifjord. Aksel is impatient for the truth to come out.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:18
Watch 45:21
Acquitted
Fight
Aksel is not backing down without a fight, and the town might be starting to come around.
Episode: S1 E2 | 45:21
Watch 43:49
Acquitted
Doubt
Angeline no longer believes in Aksel’s innocence. He needs Tonje’s help to prove himself.
Episode: S1 E5 | 43:49
