Extras
Shock and disbelief overwhelm Lifjord after William's revelation.
It's Aksel's word against Eva and William's; there’s little doubt who will be believed
A crushed Erik returns after searching for Helene who has disappeared without a trace.
Aksel turns directly to Eva with his suspicions of incest, but she denies everything.
Aksel is furious after the trial’s outcome, and insists on fighting for the truth.
The court case is about to begin and opens up old wounds for everyone involved.
William's suicide attempt shakes Lifjord. Aksel is impatient for the truth to come out.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Acquitted Season 2
-
Acquitted Season 1
Shock and disbelief overwhelm Lifjord after William's revelation.
It's Aksel's word against Eva and William's; there’s little doubt who will be believed
A crushed Erik returns after searching for Helene who has disappeared without a trace.
Aksel turns directly to Eva with his suspicions of incest, but she denies everything.
Aksel is furious after the trial’s outcome, and insists on fighting for the truth.
The court case is about to begin and opens up old wounds for everyone involved.
William's suicide attempt shakes Lifjord. Aksel is impatient for the truth to come out.