100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
After Action

Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals

Season 1 Episode 6 | 56m 44s

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Joe Worley, Nina Guerra and Ron Johnson, three fellow veterans who tap into the power of animals to find peace. Pearsall reveals the story of her service dog Charlie, and the veterans share how dogs, birds and horses are helping to bring healing and independence to their lives and to other veterans who are struggling after action.

Aired: 02/07/23 | Expires: 11/30/23
Extras
Watch 1:30
After Action
Season 2 Extended Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Season 2 Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34
Watch 57:16
After Action
Pledge of Allegiance
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:16
Watch 56:02
After Action
Indoc
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:02
Watch 57:47
After Action
All Gave Some
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:47
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 4:55
After Action
Extended Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S1 | 4:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • After Action Season 2
  • After Action Season 1
Watch 54:22
After Action
Parenting in Service
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:22
Watch 54:38
After Action
Invisible Veteran
Conversation with three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:38
Watch 54:25
After Action
For God and Country
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:25
Watch 54:57
After Action
Gold Star Service
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:57
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34
Watch 57:16
After Action
Pledge of Allegiance
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:16
Watch 56:02
After Action
Indoc
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:02
Watch 57:47
After Action
All Gave Some
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:47