Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals

Extras
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
After Action Season 2
-
After Action Season 1
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Conversation with three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who have a connection to citizenship.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who used to transform new recruits.
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve all had brushes with death.