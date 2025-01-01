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Ages of Ice

Greenland Ice Sheet

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 4m 58s

Glaciologist, Professor Alun Hubbard conducts field work on the Greenland ice sheet during the summer season. Abseiling into a moulin with a thundering channel of melt water beneath him, Alun detects high levels of methane being emitted from the bed of the ice sheet.

Extras
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
Watch 3:58
Ages of Ice
Real Ice
The team from Real Ice work with the Inuit community on a radical plan to refreeze sea ice.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 3:58
Watch 2:18
Ages of Ice
Arctic Noise Pollution
Dr. Melanie Lancaster is a marine mammal specialist and advocate for quiet Arctic oceans.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Ages of Ice
Series Preview
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:22
Ages of Ice
Alun and the Moulin
Glaciologist Alun Hubbard stands at the edge of a perilous moulin on the Greenland ice sheet.
Clip: S2026 | 2:22
Watch 3:59
Ages of Ice
The Big Chill
The polar regions are places of wonder and profound connection for the scientists who work there.
Preview: S2026 | 3:59
Watch 4:54
Ages of Ice
The Making of “Ages of Ice”
Go behind the scenes of the epic three-year journey to film “Ages of Ice.”
Preview: S2026 | 4:54
Watch 1:27
Ages of Ice
Extended Series Preview
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Preview: S2026 | 1:27
Watch 4:48
Ages of Ice
Greenland Traverse
Dr. Adrian McCallum and his team traverse the Greenland ice sheet on a 350 mile journey.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
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Ages of Ice
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Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:22
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Polar Seas
As polar oceans warm and sea ice disappears, is the balance of our entire planet at risk?
Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:25
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Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:20