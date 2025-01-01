Greenland Traverse

Extras
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
The team from Real Ice work with the Inuit community on a radical plan to refreeze sea ice.
Dr. Melanie Lancaster is a marine mammal specialist and advocate for quiet Arctic oceans.
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Professor Alun Hubbard is studying the cause of meltwater on the Greenland ice sheet.
Go behind the scenes of the epic three-year journey to film “Ages of Ice.”
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
The polar regions are places of wonder and profound connection for the scientists who work there.
Glaciologist Alun Hubbard stands at the edge of a perilous moulin on the Greenland ice sheet.
Latest Episodes
Journey beneath the ice to discover hidden worlds and clues to life beyond Earth.
As polar oceans warm and sea ice disappears, is the balance of our entire planet at risk?
Venture into Earth’s most extreme ice fields to unlock the hidden history of our climate.