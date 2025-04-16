100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aging Together in Pennsylvania

Navigation of Resources

Season 1 Episode 5 | 6m 47s

Older adults and caregivers need access to trusted, up-to-date information on resources and options related to community services, and need support in navigating the complex and fragmented long-term care system.

Aired: 04/15/25
Extras
Watch 2:15
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Together in Pennsylvania - Overview
For more information, visit aginginpa.org
Clip: 2:15
Watch 0:30
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Working to Make a Difference - Preview
Watch Thursday, June 26th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Matters: Aging with Pride - Preview
Watch Thursday, June 12th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Preview: 0:30
Watch 4:22
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Living with and Caring for ADRD
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:22
Watch 7:23
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Navigating Scams
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.
Episode: S1 E8 | 7:23
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Direct Care Workforce Shortage
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:21
Watch 5:00
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The Cost of Care
A caregiver’s journey through love, loss, and the true cost of long-term care in Pennsylvania.
Episode: S1 E7 | 5:00
Watch 4:45
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
PA MEDI
PA MEDI helps older adults navigate Medicare with free, unbiased, expert support.
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:45
Watch 5:05
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Caregiver Supports
A grandmother finds support raising her granddaughter through kinship care.
Episode: S1 E4 | 5:05
Watch 1:00
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Abuse
Elder Abuse
Clip: 1:00
Latest Episodes
Watch 4:22
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Living with and Caring for ADRD
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:22
Watch 7:23
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Navigating Scams
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.
Episode: S1 E8 | 7:23
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Direct Care Workforce Shortage
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:21
Watch 5:00
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The Cost of Care
A caregiver’s journey through love, loss, and the true cost of long-term care in Pennsylvania.
Episode: S1 E7 | 5:00
Watch 4:45
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
PA MEDI
PA MEDI helps older adults navigate Medicare with free, unbiased, expert support.
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:45
Watch 5:05
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Caregiver Supports
A grandmother finds support raising her granddaughter through kinship care.
Episode: S1 E4 | 5:05
Watch 4:07
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Active, Accessible, Age-Friendly Communities
PA highlights a commitment to meeting the needs of older adults as they age.
Episode: S1 E2 | 4:07
Watch 4:08
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Romance Scams
Online romance scams are a growing concern for senior citizens in Pennsylvania
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:08
Watch 3:46
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Reframing Aging: Challenging Ageism in PA
Ageism shapes how we view aging, but it's time to change the narrative.
Episode: S1 E1 | 3:46