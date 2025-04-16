100 WVIA Way
Aging Together in Pennsylvania

PA MEDI

Season 1 Episode 6 | 4m 45s

Medicare can be overwhelming—PA MEDI is here to help. This episode explores how trained, unbiased counselors guide older adults and their families through Medicare decisions, offering personalized support, free services, and peace of mind.

Aired: 04/15/25
For more information, visit aginginpa.org
