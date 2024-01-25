Patient Zero

Extras
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
When the bishop visits the hospital, everyone is on their best behavior.
Mosca gets an opportunity to retaliate against Cesare and takes it.
Dr. Brunello returns to Italy to join a revolutionary cardiology department.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 2
-
Season 1
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
When the bishop visits the hospital, everyone is on their best behavior.
Delia tries to save Rosa, but her methods aren’t taken seriously by the other doctors.
Dr. Brunello returns to Italy to join a revolutionary cardiology department.