God Doesn't Play Dice

Extras
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
When the bishop visits the hospital, everyone is on their best behavior.
Latest Episodes
