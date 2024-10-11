100 WVIA Way
All Heart

No Such Thing As Luck

Season 3 Episode 4 | 52m 09s

Serenella is teased for her crush on the handsome new doctor. Karen and Alberto disagree over how best to raise Carlo as she grows closer to Elvira. Delia and Cesare disagree on a diagnosis.

Aired: 11/07/24
Funding for All Heart is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:00
All Heart
Four Centimeters of Envy
With his emotions in disarray and a new doctor on the ward, Fausto’s judgement is clouded.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:00
Watch 57:52
All Heart
The Hour of Truth
A box of baby toys from her mother leads Delia to a shocking revelation about her past.
Episode: S3 E6 | 57:52
Watch 59:12
All Heart
Stronger than Anything
The birth of Alberto’s son leaves Delia mourning the absence of children in her own life.
Episode: S3 E2 | 59:12
Watch 54:06
All Heart
The Business of Living
Delia is faced with a complicated case on the Molinette maternity ward.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:06
Watch 59:08
All Heart
A Clean Break is Impossible
Alberto turns to an unlikely source for help to develop a pacemaker for Luisa.
Episode: S3 E3 | 59:08
Watch 50:14
All Heart
Till the Last Breath
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:14
Watch 54:00
All Heart
Patient Zero
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:12
All Heart
Divided Hearts
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
Episode: S2 E7 | 54:12
Watch 55:27
All Heart
The Defeat
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:27
Watch 55:25
All Heart
Suzanne
A new patient at the hospital quickly senses the tension between Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:25