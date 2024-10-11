A Clean Break is Impossible

Extras
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
Mosca gets an opportunity to retaliate against Cesare and takes it.
Latest Episodes
The birth of Alberto’s son leaves Delia mourning the absence of children in her own life.
Karen and Alberto disagree on how to raise Carlo as she grows closer to Elvira.
Delia is faced with a complicated case on the Molinette maternity ward.
A box of baby toys from her mother leads Delia to a shocking revelation about her past.
With his emotions in disarray and a new doctor on the ward, Fausto’s judgement is clouded.
