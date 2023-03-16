100 WVIA Way
All Heart

Useless Lies

Season 1 Episode 4 | 47m 50s

Rosa's condition has stabilized, but as Alberto and Delia argue over how to help her, she disappears. They must find Rosa – and quickly – because her condition could plummet. Next time it will take a stroke of genius to save her life.

Aired: 03/23/23
Funding for All Heart is provided by Viking.
Watch 50:11
All Heart
Short Circuit
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:11
Watch 57:13
All Heart
Mosca's Choice
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
Episode: S2 E4 | 57:13
Watch 50:14
All Heart
Till the Last Breath
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:14
Watch 55:25
All Heart
Suzanne
A new patient at the hospital quickly senses the tension between Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:25
Watch 55:27
All Heart
The Defeat
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:27
Watch 54:00
All Heart
Patient Zero
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:12
All Heart
Divided Hearts
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
Episode: S2 E7 | 54:12
Watch 50:33
All Heart
Miracles
Cesare’s unexpected return from America complicates things for Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:33
Watch 52:58
All Heart
The Truth
Delia finally gets the truth, six years later. Is it too late for her and Alberto?
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:58
Watch 52:34
All Heart
God Doesn't Play Dice
Mosca gets an opportunity to retaliate against Cesare and takes it.
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:34
