April 15, 2026

Extras
Energy expert Daniel Yergin on where the global energy markets go from here.
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy discusses his new book, "Who Needs Friends."
A. Mechele Dickerson examines the creation of America's middle class and why it's struggling today.
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
McKay Coppings discusses the popularity of online sports gambling.
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
Brian Goldstone discusses his book "There Is No Place for Us."
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Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
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Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Sen. Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
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