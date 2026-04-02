April 3, 2026

Extras
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
McKay Coppings discusses the popularity of online sports gambling.
Brian Goldstone discusses his book "There Is No Place for Us."
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
Nicholas Lemann speaks about reconnecting with his Jewish faith.
Susan MacManus discusses the state of the Democratic Party.
"Football" author Chuck Klosterman outlines the sport's importance to American culture.
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Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
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Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Sen. Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
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