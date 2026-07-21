Liberal Values are Facing Biggest Threat Since the 1930s, Says Author

Extras
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Seth Stoughton discusses ICE agents' use of force.
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Strategist Rashad Robinson discusses his new book "From Presence to Power."
ICC Employee’s Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Court Chief, Which He Denies
"Aging Out" author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America.
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Jocelyn Kiley discusses Pew Research Center's political typology report.
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Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
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