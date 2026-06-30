July 8, 2026

Extras
David Bier; Natasha Sarin; Yaroslav Trofimov; Carlos Barragán
Carlos Barragán uncovers the world of Nigerian romance scammers in his new book "The Yahoo Boys."
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the disputes over America's 250th birthday celebrations.
Michael Auslin traces the Declaration of Independence's remarkable journey in "National Treasure."
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
David Bier; Natasha Sarin; Yaroslav Trofimov; Carlos Barragán
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Annalena Baerbock