June 30, 2026

Extras
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Carlos Barragán uncovers the world of Nigerian romance scammers in his new book "The Yahoo Boys."
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the disputes over America's 250th birthday celebrations.
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Michael Auslin traces the Declaration of Independence's remarkable journey in "National Treasure."
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Annalena Baerbock
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Chrystia Freeland; Stephanie Flanders; Erin Brockovich