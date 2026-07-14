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Amanpour and Company

July 15, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8206 | 55m 35s

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy advisor Ophir Falk discusses U.S. strikes on Iran. Chicago Council on Global Affairs President and CEO Leslie Vinjamuri unpacks the latest tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Correspondent Stefano Pozzebon brings us a special report on recovery efforts in Venezuela. "Aging Out" Author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America today.

Aired: 07/14/26
Extras
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of Growing Old in America
"Aging Out" author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America.
Clip: S2026 E8206 | 17:45
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2026
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Study Finds Americans are Divided into 9 Political Groups. Which Are You In?
Jocelyn Kiley discusses Pew Research Center's political typology report.
Clip: S2026 E8205 | 18:05
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Disturbing Rise in Family Killings
Psychologist Doreen Dodgen-Magee on her painful connection to domestic violence prevention efforts.
Clip: S2026 E8204 | 18:31
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
Jon Meacham: Why WWII Still Matters as America Celebrates 250 Years
Jon Meacham discusses his new docuseries "World War II with Tom Hanks."
Clip: S2026 E8198 | 18:37
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2026
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Jason Stanley: Ethnic Cleansing Is Coming to America
Jason Stanley reacts to the Trump administration's immigration agenda and recent SCOTUS rulings.
Clip: S2026 E8197 | 17:46
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Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2026
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 55:54
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Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:47
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Episode: S2026 E8203 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
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Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 55:20
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Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
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Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
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Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28
Watch 55:35
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Episode: S2026 E8196 | 55:35