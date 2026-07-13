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Amanpour and Company

Inside the Disturbing Rise in Family Killings

Season 2026 Episode 8204 | 18m 31s

Homicide rates in the U.S. are at an all-time low — and yet the numbers of deaths by domestic violence have stayed persistently high. Psychologist Doreen Dodgen-Magee says these crimes are predictable and preventable. Following the painful murder of her sister-in-law and her nieces, Dodgen-Magee spent the last three decades advocating for more protections against domestic violence. She speaks to

Extras
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
Jon Meacham: Why WWII Still Matters as America Celebrates 250 Years
Jon Meacham discusses his new docuseries "World War II with Tom Hanks."
Clip: S2026 E8198 | 18:37
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2026
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Jason Stanley: Ethnic Cleansing Is Coming to America
Jason Stanley reacts to the Trump administration's immigration agenda and recent SCOTUS rulings.
Clip: S2026 E8197 | 17:46
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2026
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2026 E8196 | 55:35
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
The National Security Threat You May Never Have Heard Of
Anne Neuberger discusses the race for quantum computing supremacy.
Clip: S2026 E8196 | 18:11
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Clip: S2026 E8194 | 18:19
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
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Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8203 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8201 | 55:20
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2026
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman
Episode: S2026 E8200 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 6, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8199 | 55:54
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2026
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2026
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2026 E8196 | 55:35
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2026
David Bier; Natasha Sarin; Yaroslav Trofimov; Carlos Barragán
Episode: S2026 E8195 | 55:54