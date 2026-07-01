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Amanpour and Company

The National Security Threat You May Never Have Heard Of

Season 2026 Episode 8196 | 18m 11s

Experts warn that quantum computing could render today's encryption protections obsolete, exposing everything from government secrets to banking data. China and Russia's projects are already in motion. Former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger argues that the next global arms race won't be about missiles. It will be a battle for quantum supremacy.

Extras
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2026
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2026 E8196 | 55:35
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2026
David Bier; Natasha Sarin; Yaroslav Trofimov; Carlos Barragán
Episode: S2026 E8195 | 55:54
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Secret World of Nigerian Romance Scammers
Carlos Barragán uncovers the world of Nigerian romance scammers in his new book "The Yahoo Boys."
Clip: S2026 E8195 | 18:18
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Clip: S2026 E8194 | 18:19
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
"Doom Trolling:" Why AI Leaders Are Stoking Fear About Their On Tech
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
Clip: S2026 E8193 | 18:14
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside the “Ugly Battle” Over America’s 250th Anniversary
The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the disputes over America's 250th birthday celebrations.
Clip: S2026 E8192 | 17:58
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
How a Forgotten Document Became America’s Defining Idea
Michael Auslin traces the Declaration of Independence's remarkable journey in "National Treasure."
Clip: S2026 E8191 | 17:21
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Watch 55:54
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Episode: S2026 E8195 | 55:54
Watch 55:54
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Watch 55:54
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Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
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Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
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