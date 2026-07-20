July 21, 2026

Extras
Adrian Wooldridge on his new book "The Revolutionary Center."
Seth Stoughton discusses ICE agents' use of force.
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Strategist Rashad Robinson discusses his new book "From Presence to Power."
ICC Employee’s Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Court Chief, Which He Denies
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
"Aging Out" author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America.
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Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
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