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Amanpour and Company

July 16, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8207 | 55m 56s

Christiane speaks with Sarah, who accuses the International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan of sexual misconduct, which he denies. A conversation with "Patricia," who accuses ICC's Karim Khan of past sexual misconduct, which he denies. Sareta Ashraph, lead counsel for Karim Khan, joins the show.

Aired: 07/15/26
Extras
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of Growing Old in America
"Aging Out" author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America.
Clip: S2026 E8206 | 17:45
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2026
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Episode: S2026 E8206 | 55:35
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2026
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Study Finds Americans are Divided into 9 Political Groups. Which Are You In?
Jocelyn Kiley discusses Pew Research Center's political typology report.
Clip: S2026 E8205 | 18:05
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Disturbing Rise in Family Killings
Psychologist Doreen Dodgen-Magee on her painful connection to domestic violence prevention efforts.
Clip: S2026 E8204 | 18:31
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
Jon Meacham: Why WWII Still Matters as America Celebrates 250 Years
Jon Meacham discusses his new docuseries "World War II with Tom Hanks."
Clip: S2026 E8198 | 18:37
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2026
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28
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Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2026
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Episode: S2026 E8206 | 55:35
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2026
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8203 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
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Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8201 | 55:20
Watch 55:20
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Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman
Episode: S2026 E8200 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
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Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8199 | 55:54
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2026
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28