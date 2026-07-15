July 16, 2026

Extras
"Aging Out" author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America.
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Jocelyn Kiley discusses Pew Research Center's political typology report.
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Psychologist Doreen Dodgen-Magee on her painful connection to domestic violence prevention efforts.
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Jon Meacham discusses his new docuseries "World War II with Tom Hanks."
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley