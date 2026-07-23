July 24, 2026

Extras
Peter Canellos discusses his new book "Revenge for the Sixties."
New York Times Opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof on his reporting into cuts to USAID and Sudan.
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Kathy Baughman McLeod discusses the effects of extreme heat.
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Adrian Wooldridge on his new book "The Revolutionary Center."
Seth Stoughton discusses ICE agents' use of force.
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza