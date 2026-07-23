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Amanpour and Company

Nicholas Kristof on the Front Lines of the World’s Deadliest Crises

Season 2026 Episode 8212 | 18m 53s

Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist who has long covered foreign issues. He joins Michel Martin to discuss his reporting from Sudan, the growing humanitarian crisis there, and what he describes a "discouraging" lack of global attention to the catastrophe. Kristof also shares heartbreaking stories of the human cost of America's USAID cuts from his on-the-ground reporting.

Extras
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2026
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2026 E8212 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
Why Extreme Heat Is a “Mass Casualty Event”
Kathy Baughman McLeod discusses the effects of extreme heat.
Clip: S2026 E8211 | 17:17
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Liberal Values are Facing Biggest Threat Since the 1930s, Says Author
Adrian Wooldridge on his new book "The Revolutionary Center."
Clip: S2026 E8210 | 17:52
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Use-of-Force Expert on What’s Going Wrong in ICE Enforcement Operations
Seth Stoughton discusses ICE agents' use of force.
Clip: S2026 E8209 | 18:15
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2026
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Episode: S2026 E8209 | 55:55
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2026
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Episode: S2026 E8208 | 55:43
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
“Losing More Than We're Winning:” How the Left Confused Presence with Power
Strategist Rashad Robinson discusses his new book "From Presence to Power."
Clip: S2026 E8208 | 17:23
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2026
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Episode: S2026 E8207 | 55:56
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Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2026
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2026 E8212 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2026
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Episode: S2026 E8209 | 55:55
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2026
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Episode: S2026 E8208 | 55:43
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2026
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Episode: S2026 E8207 | 55:56
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2026
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Episode: S2026 E8206 | 55:35
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2026
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8203 | 55:47