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Amanpour and Company

Why Extreme Heat Is a “Mass Casualty Event”

Season 2026 Episode 8211 | 17m 17s

With heat waves shattering records this year, one thing is clear: The planet is getting hotter. Kathy Baughman McLeod argues that we don't all feel the heat equally. As CEO of HERA, McLeod joins the show to discuss the organization's work protecting women in low-income communities from the effects of extreme heat.

Extras
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Liberal Values are Facing Biggest Threat Since the 1930s, Says Author
Adrian Wooldridge on his new book "The Revolutionary Center."
Clip: S2026 E8210 | 17:52
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Use-of-Force Expert on What’s Going Wrong in ICE Enforcement Operations
Seth Stoughton discusses ICE agents' use of force.
Clip: S2026 E8209 | 18:15
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2026
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Episode: S2026 E8209 | 55:55
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2026
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Episode: S2026 E8208 | 55:43
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
“Losing More Than We're Winning:” How the Left Confused Presence with Power
Strategist Rashad Robinson discusses his new book "From Presence to Power."
Clip: S2026 E8208 | 17:23
Watch 8:50
Amanpour and Company
ICC Employee’s Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Court Chief, Which He Denies
ICC Employee’s Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Court Chief, Which He Denies
Clip: S2026 E8207 | 8:50
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2026
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Episode: S2026 E8207 | 55:56
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of Growing Old in America
"Aging Out" author Lucy Schiller discusses the realities of eldercare in America.
Clip: S2026 E8206 | 17:45
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Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2026
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Episode: S2026 E8211 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Episode: S2026 E8210 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2026
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Episode: S2026 E8209 | 55:55
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2026
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Episode: S2026 E8208 | 55:43
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2026
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Episode: S2026 E8207 | 55:56
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8206 | 55:35
Watch 55:34
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Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 55:54
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July 13, 2026
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Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8203 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29