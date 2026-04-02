April 13, 2026

Extras
A. Mechele Dickerson examines the creation of America's middle class and why it's struggling today.
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
McKay Coppings discusses the popularity of online sports gambling.
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
Brian Goldstone discusses his book "There Is No Place for Us."
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
Nicholas Lemann speaks about reconnecting with his Jewish faith.
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