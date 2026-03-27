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Amanpour and Company

March 30, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8129 | 55m 48s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta discusses whether there can be a diplomatic solution to the Iran war. The New Yorker's Jon Lee Anderson on the latest out of Cuba as Donald Trump allows a Russian oil tanker through the blockade. Susan MacManus analyzes what recent Democratic victories might mean for the U.S. midterm elections.

Aired: 03/29/26
Extras
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
A Blue Wave in Florida? What Two Dem Upsets Mean for FL’s Political Future
Susan MacManus discusses the state of the Democratic Party.
Clip: S2026 E8129 | 18:13
Watch 16:54
Amanpour and Company
America’s Most Popular Sport Is “Doomed.” Here’s Why
"Football" author Chuck Klosterman outlines the sport's importance to American culture.
Clip: S2026 E8128 | 16:54
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2026
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
Episode: S2026 E8128 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2026
Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Tom Fletcher; Yassamin Ansari; Kim Ghattas
Episode: S2026 E8127 | 55:43
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
How Lebanon Became a Battleground for Hezbollah, Iran, U.S. & Israel
Kim Ghattas explains the Israel/Lebanon front of the war in the Middle East.
Clip: S2026 E8127 | 18:12
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2026
Espen Barth Eide; Husam Zomlot; Robert Pape
Episode: S2026 E8126 | 55:43
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
“Many Will Die:” Military Expert Warns of Iran Escalation Trap
Professor Robert Pape warns of the rising prospects of a ground war in Iran.
Clip: S2026 E8126 | 18:19
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Trump’s Surprising Impact on the U.S. Economy
Jason Furman discusses the state of the economy.
Clip: S2026 E8125 | 18:10
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Episode: S2026 E8125 | 55:55
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2026
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Episode: S2026 E8124 | 55:23
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Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2026
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
Episode: S2026 E8128 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2026
Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Tom Fletcher; Yassamin Ansari; Kim Ghattas
Episode: S2026 E8127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2026
Espen Barth Eide; Husam Zomlot; Robert Pape
Episode: S2026 E8126 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Episode: S2026 E8125 | 55:55
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2026
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Episode: S2026 E8124 | 55:23
Watch 55:36
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Episode: S2026 E8123 | 55:36
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Episode: S2026 E8122 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
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Episode: S2026 E8120 | 55:28
Watch 55:28
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Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2026 E8121 | 55:28
Watch 55:39
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Episode: S2026 E8119 | 55:39