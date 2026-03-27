March 30, 2026

Extras
Susan MacManus discusses the state of the Democratic Party.
"Football" author Chuck Klosterman outlines the sport's importance to American culture.
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Tom Fletcher; Yassamin Ansari; Kim Ghattas
Kim Ghattas explains the Israel/Lebanon front of the war in the Middle East.
Professor Robert Pape warns of the rising prospects of a ground war in Iran.
Jason Furman discusses the state of the economy.
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Tom Fletcher; Yassamin Ansari; Kim Ghattas
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel