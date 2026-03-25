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Amanpour and Company

March 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8127 | 55m 43s

Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro discusses how her country is handling the impact of the war in Iran on global oil. U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher on the human toll this war is taking throughout the Middle East. Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) shares her perspective on the war as an Iranian-American. Lebanese journalist Kim Ghattas explains the Israel/Lebanon front.

Aired: 03/25/26
Extras
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2026
Espen Barth Eide; Husam Zomlot; Robert Pape
Episode: S2026 E8126 | 55:43
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
“Many Will Die:” Military Expert Warns of Iran Escalation Trap
Professor Robert Pape warns of the rising prospects of a ground war in Iran.
Clip: S2026 E8126 | 18:19
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Trump’s Surprising Impact on the U.S. Economy
Jason Furman discusses the state of the economy.
Clip: S2026 E8125 | 18:10
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Episode: S2026 E8125 | 55:55
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2026
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Episode: S2026 E8124 | 55:23
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Princeton Prof: Trump Admin. Has Embraced the Politics of White Supremacy
Professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor describes the rollback of civil rights in the second Trump admin.
Clip: S2026 E8124 | 18:22
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Episode: S2026 E8123 | 55:36
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Ex Sony CEO & Fmr. Clinton Official on What You Can Learn From Their Mistakes
Michael Lynton and Joshua Steiner discuss their book "From Mistakes to Meaning."
Clip: S2026 E8123 | 17:32
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Episode: S2026 E8122 | 55:43
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
What's Pushing Women Away from the New Right
Sam Adler-Bell shares how young women are leaving MAGA over what they see is growing misogyny.
Clip: S2026 E8122 | 17:49
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Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2026
Espen Barth Eide; Husam Zomlot; Robert Pape
Episode: S2026 E8126 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Episode: S2026 E8125 | 55:55
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2026
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Episode: S2026 E8124 | 55:23
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Episode: S2026 E8123 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Episode: S2026 E8122 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
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Watch 55:30
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