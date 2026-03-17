March 19, 2026

Extras
Sam Adler-Bell shares how young women are leaving MAGA over what they see is growing misogyny.
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Edward Fishman discusses the economic factors of the war in the Middle East.
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Reporter Kenneth Vogel discusses presidential pardons under Donald Trump.
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Lloyd Blankfein discusses his memoir "Streetwise."
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