100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

March 19, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8122 | 55m 43s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel reacts to the latest out of the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Nuclear expert Ali Vaez discusses the disruption of the global energy supply. New York Magazine contributor Sam Adler-Bell reveals what's pushing young women to leave MAGA behind.

Aired: 03/18/26
Extras
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
What's Pushing Women Away from the New Right
Sam Adler-Bell shares how young women are leaving MAGA over what they see is growing misogyny.
Clip: S2026 E8122 | 17:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Episode: S2026 E8120 | 55:28
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
The Hidden Dangers of AI in Modern Warfare
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2026 E8120 | 18:21
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Chokepoints: The New War Over Oil, Dollars, and Power
Edward Fishman discusses the economic factors of the war in the Middle East.
Clip: S2026 E8121 | 18:19
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2026
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2026 E8121 | 55:28
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Convicted Fraudsters and Wealthy Donors: A Look Into Trump’s Pardons
Reporter Kenneth Vogel discusses presidential pardons under Donald Trump.
Clip: S2026 E8119 | 17:50
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2026
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Episode: S2026 E8119 | 55:39
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2026
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2026 E8118 | 55:30
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
The Human Cost of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Clip: S2026 E8118 | 18:18
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein: “I've Always Been in the Worry Business”
Lloyd Blankfein discusses his memoir "Streetwise."
Clip: S2026 E8117 | 17:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Episode: S2026 E8120 | 55:28
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2026
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2026 E8121 | 55:28
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2026
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Episode: S2026 E8119 | 55:39
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2026
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2026 E8118 | 55:30
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2026
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Episode: S2026 E8117 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2026
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Episode: S2026 E8116 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2026
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Episode: S2026 E8115 | 55:52
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42