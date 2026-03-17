March 18, 2026

Extras
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Edward Fishman discusses the economic factors of the war in the Middle East.
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Reporter Kenneth Vogel discusses presidential pardons under Donald Trump.
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Lloyd Blankfein discusses his memoir "Streetwise."
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's strategy in Iran and whether it could spillover to Cuba.
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Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers