April 9, 2026

Extras
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
McKay Coppings discusses the popularity of online sports gambling.
Brian Goldstone discusses his book "There Is No Place for Us."
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
Nicholas Lemann speaks about reconnecting with his Jewish faith.
Susan MacManus discusses the state of the Democratic Party.
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