100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

November 19, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8036 | 55m 50s

South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola previews the G20 summit. Fred Pleitgen speaks exclusively to Iran's former foreign minister on U.S.-Iran nuclear tensions. Rev. Alex Santora discusses Pope Leo's message for America amidst mass immigration raids. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert reflects on her career covering the Earth in her new book "Life on a Little-Known Planet."

Aired: 11/18/25
Extras
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Pulitzer Prize Winner on Trump Climate Policy & Bill Gates’ Climate Reversal
Puliter Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert discusses her new book "Life on a Little-Known Planet."
Clip: S2025 E8036 | 18:04
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50
Watch 19:27
Amanpour and Company
“The Perfect Neighbor”: Inside Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary
Geeta Gandbhir and Pamela Dias discuss the new documentary "The Perfect Neighbor."
Clip: S2025 E8035 | 19:27
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: S2025 E8034 | 55:23
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
MTV Creator Tom Freston on His Iconic Career and the Future of Creativity
MTV co-founder Tom Freston discusses the birth of the network and his new memoir "Unplugged."
Clip: S2025 E8034 | 18:15
Watch 18:56
Amanpour and Company
Ken Burns Wants You to Rethink What You Know About the American Revolution
Ken Burns discusses his new documentary series “The American Revolution.”
Clip: S2025 E8033 | 18:56
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: S2025 E8032 | 55:35
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Clyburn on His New Book “The First Eight” and the Government Shutdown Deal
Rep. Clyburn discusses "The First Eight" and the House vote to end the government shutdown.
Clip: S2025 E8032 | 17:30
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
NYT Reporter: “Dick Cheney’s Presidential Power Push Paved Way for Trump”
Charlie Savage discusses the life and legacy of Dick Cheney.
Clip: S2025 E8031 | 18:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: S2025 E8034 | 55:23
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: S2025 E8032 | 55:35
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8031 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2025
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Episode: S2025 E8030 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: S2025 E8029 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: S2025 E8027 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E8026 | 55:50