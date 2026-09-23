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Amanpour and Company

September 18, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8253 | 55m 35s

Nazhat Khan, Deputy Prosecutor of the ICC, speaks about Philippines President Duterte's alleged crimes against humanity amid the ICC leadership controversy. Lonnie Bunch, the (Former) Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, steps down from position. Christiane revisits her conversation from July 2026. Francis Fukuyama discusses his new book, a follow up to his famous "The End of History."

Aired: 09/17/26
Extras
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
What Is Behind the Political Shift Reshaping Germany?
Political scientist Ivan Krastev discusses political shifts in Germany and across Europe.
Clip: S2026 E8256 | 18:16
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Inside “Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles’ New Album and Documentary
Sara Bareilles and Josh Alexander discuss her album "Goof Grief" and the doc about how it was made.
Clip: S2026 E8255 | 17:24
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Why “Wasian” Became a Cultural Flashpoint
Vulture Journalist E. Alex Jung discusses the "Wasian Generation."
Clip: S2026 E8254 | 18:23
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
After Francis Fukuyama’s “Last Man” Theory Came Donald Trump
Francis Fukuyama discusses his new book "In the Realm of the Last Man."
Clip: S2026 E8253 | 18:08
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
“Profiles in Cowardice” Author on How Trump Got Powerful Leaders to Back Down
Jacob Weisberg discusses his new book "Profiles in Cowardice."
Clip: S2026 E8252 | 17:48
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
Flock Cameras Are Everywhere. Who’s Watching You?
Jason Koebler explains how Flock surveillance cameras are watching Americans.
Clip: S2026 E8251 | 18:35
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Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 55:55
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September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 55:32
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Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Episode: S2026 E8251 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
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Watch 55:35
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