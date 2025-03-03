Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act

Extras
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
How did a flag on the streets of Manhattan help end lynching in the United States?
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Watch a preview of Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP.
He put his life on the line for civil rights but many don't know his name. Do you?
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Watch a preview of American Coup: Wilmington 1898
Just decades after the Civil War, a multi-racial political alliance won control of North Carolina.
Beautiful, intimate photographs of a society in the crosshairs of white supremacy.
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
American Experience Season 37
-
American Experience Season 36
-
American Experience Season 35
-
American Experience Season 34
-
American Experience Season 33
-
American Experience Season 32
-
American Experience Season 31
-
American Experience Season 30
-
American Experience Season 29
-
American Experience Season 28
-
American Experience Season 27
-
American Experience Season 26
-
American Experience Season 25
-
American Experience Season 24
-
American Experience Season 23
-
American Experience Season 22
-
American Experience Season 21
-
American Experience Season 20
-
American Experience Season 19
-
American Experience Season 18
-
American Experience Season 17
-
American Experience Season 16
-
American Experience Season 15
-
American Experience Season 14
-
American Experience Season 13
-
American Experience Season 11
-
American Experience Season 10
-
American Experience Season 7
-
American Experience Season 6
-
American Experience Season 4
-
American Experience Season 3
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.