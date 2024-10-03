100 WVIA Way
American Experience

American Coup: Wilmington 1898

Season 36 Episode 7

American Coup: Wilmington 1898 tells the little-known story of a deadly race massacre and carefully orchestrated insurrection in North Carolina’s largest city in 1898. Stoking fears of “Negro Rule,” self-described white supremacists used intimidation and violence to destroy Black political and economic power and overthrow Wilmington’s democratically-elected, multi-racial government.

Aired: 10/02/24
Extras
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 2:03
American Experience
Trailer | The American Vice President
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
Preview: S36 E6 | 2:03
Watch 5:02
American Experience
History's Veepstakes
Can the right running mate can make or break a presidential campaign?
Clip: S36 E6 | 5:02
Watch 1:37
American Experience
Gerald Ford's First White House
For ten days, the “White House” was an unassuming colonial home in suburban Alexandria, Virginia.
Clip: S36 E6 | 1:37
Watch 2:33
American Experience
How the vice presidency went from pitiful to powerful
Discover how the vice presidency has evolved over time.
Clip: S36 E6 | 2:33
Watch 2:20
American Experience
Trailer | The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Preview: S36 E5 | 2:20
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 4:33
American Experience
Earthkeeping: Toxic Racism
Learn about the beginning of the environmental justice movement.
Clip: 4:33
Watch 2:34
American Experience
Trailer | Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Preview: S36 E4 | 2:34
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
