Lucy Dacus reads Mary Oliver's "The Journey"

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Brooke Shields on her work with Bob Hope and performing for the troops.
Comedian Matteo Lane on stand-up, painting, singing, performing on Broadway and much more.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
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American Masters Season 1
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
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Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.