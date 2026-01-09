100 WVIA Way
American Masters

Sun Ra: Do The Impossible

Season 40 Episode 2

Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra. With his ever-evolving collective, the Sun Ra Arkestra, he self-produced more than 200 albums, stretching the boundaries of jazz.

Aired: 02/19/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 17:00
American Masters
Maryam Taghavi: Estranged Letters [Extended Audio Description]
An Iranian-American artist’s work uses abstracted Persian calligraphy to signify migration.
Special: 17:00
Watch 31:00
American Masters
How Leslie Jones Became a Comedian
Comedian and actress Leslie Jones does a deep dive on her creative process.
Special: 31:00
Watch 2:08
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Preview: S39 E8 | 2:08
Watch 1:06
American Masters
Dick Van Dyke was an early advocate for civil rights
On May 31st, 1964, Dick Van Dyke delivered a speech on race relations.
Clip: S39 E8 | 1:06
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Episode: S40 E1
Watch 1:52:55
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Episode: S39 E8 | 1:52:55
Watch 1:36:28
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Episode: S39 E7 | 1:36:28
Watch 1:22:55
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:23:45
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:23:45
Watch 1:51:14
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:51:14
Watch 1:36:59
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:36:59
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:42:06
Watch 1:23:25
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:25
Watch 52:55
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Episode: S38 E6 | 52:55