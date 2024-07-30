100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Masters

Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Season 38 Episode 5

Explore the story of Dominican-American poet and novelist Julia Alvarez, who burst onto the literary scene and blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.

Aired: 09/16/24
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Preview: S38 E5 | 1:58
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Preview: S38 E4 | 2:09
Watch 1:53
American Masters
When Blake Edwards gave filmmaker Rob Marshall his iconic viewfinder
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:53
Watch 0:50
American Masters
When Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek in “10”
Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek as the “perfect woman” in his film “10.”
Clip: S38 E4 | 0:50
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Blake Edwards’ children reflect on their father
Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards reminisce on their father.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:15
Watch 1:17
American Masters
How Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther”
Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther.”
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:17
Watch 1:35
American Masters
American Masters Shorts: Season 1
Explore new documentary shorts about artists who defy the odds to create remarkable work.
Preview: 1:35
Watch 11:35
American Masters
How Phyllis Diller broke down the doors for female comics
Phyllis Diller reflects on how her comedy was a response to years of “take my wife” jokes.
Special: 11:35
Watch 12:35
American Masters
How Lily Tomlin found liberation in exploring her Laugh-In characters
Lily Tomlin speaks about her time on Laugh-In and how she developed her characters.
Special: 12:35
Watch 10:39
American Masters
Paul Mooney on his career and relationship with Richard Pryor
Paul Mooney reflects on the mechanics of stand-up and his role as Richard Pryor's best friend.
Special: 10:39
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Masters Season 38
  • American Masters Season 37
  • American Masters Season 36
  • American Masters Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • American Masters Season 32
  • American Masters Season 31
  • American Masters Season 30
  • American Masters Season 29
  • American Masters Season 28
  • American Masters Season 27
  • American Masters Season 26
  • American Masters Season 25
  • American Masters Season 24
  • American Masters Season 23
  • American Masters Season 22
  • American Masters Season 21
  • American Masters Season 20
  • American Masters Season 19
  • American Masters Season 18
  • American Masters Season 17
  • American Masters Season 16
  • American Masters Season 14
  • American Masters Season 12
  • American Masters Season 4
  • American Masters Season 3
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Episode: S38 E4
Watch 1:40:39
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:40:39
Watch 1:43:31
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:43:31
Watch 53:03
American Masters
HOPPER: An American love story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Episode: S38 E1 | 53:03
Watch 55:41
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:41
Watch 54:31
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10 | 54:31
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:33:44
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:33:44