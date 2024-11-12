Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 1

New expert Hettie Jago will be up against Tim Medhurst. They have a replica Jaguar for their shopping extravaganza which begins in Lewes in sunny Sussex. Along the way, Tim uncovers a rather unusual teapot, possibly by famous Arts & Crafts designer William Hutton. Hettie’s interest is piqued by an Art Deco figurine of a mouse that looks suspiciously like a rat.