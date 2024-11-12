Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan. Day 4

Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan are travelling through Suffolk and Norfolk behind the wheel of a 1971 Sunbeam Rapier. In Yoxford, Irita falls in love with an early 20th century Islamic bowl and then she fine some vintage fountain pens and a vintage steamer suitcase. Ishy takes his chances on a Victorian brooch, an Art Deco coin purse, a Victorian inkwell and a gearbox from a jet fighter.