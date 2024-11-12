100 WVIA Way
Antiques Road Trip

Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 2

Season 28 Episode 17 | 43m 36s

Deep into Surrey, England’s most wooded county, Tim Medhurst hopes to make his coin expertise count, while Hettie Jago will always be first to the jewelry section. Tim takes on several chunky antique staples in the form of a plaster bust and some salt glazed Toby jugs. Hettie, meanwhile, makes some more delicate selections, picking up an Italian gilt box and an elegant brass dancing figure.

Aired: 11/30/24
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 4
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
S26 E19
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 1
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
S26 E16
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
S26 E8
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
S26 E7
Watch 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
S26 E12
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
S26 E17
Watch 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 3
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
S26 E18
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
S26 E14
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
S26 E11
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
S26 E9
Latest Episodes
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 1
An Art Deco mouse takes on an unusual teapot in this new antique adventure.
S28 E16
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 1
It’s a vintage fairground mallet versus an Art Deco French gilded mantel clock.
S28 E21
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 3
A Chinese ink drawing of pigs has one expert hoping to bring home the bacon.
S28 E18
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan. Day 4
Can a fighter jet gear box help Ishy Khan win this leg of the road trip?
S28 E24
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 2
Finds include vintage good luck charms and an Inuit stone carving.
S28 E22
Watch 44:01
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 5
Final finds include a French mantel clock and Chinese bellows.
S28 E25
Watch 43:40
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 3
Finds include a vintage artists palette, Arabic coffee pot, and a cooper plaque.
S28 E23
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Big hopes that a piece of a nearly 1000-year-old building will secure a final auction win.
S28 E20
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 4
One expert needs a stroke of luck with a large handsaw and bronze boat propeller.
S28 E19
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 2
Will antique cosmetics out-profit a Victorian board game from Germany?
S28 E7