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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Marcel Goupy Vase, ca. 1930

Season 30 Episode 24 | 2m 23s

Watch David P. McCarron's appraisal of a Marcel Goupy Vase, ca. 1930.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness”
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 3:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: McChesney "Gal-Leg" Spurs, ca. 1900
Appraisal: McChesney "Gal-Leg" Spurs, ca. 1900, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:17
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze, ca. 1896
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:40
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Watch 2:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Clara Bow Anklet, Cartier Watch and Note
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:34
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:38
Watch 3:37
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: U.S. Secret Service Archive, ca. 1900
Appraisal: U.S. Secret Service Archive, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:37
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